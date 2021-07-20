MPs are only human like the rest of us – they deserve to log off and take a proper break this summer
You may not care about their general wellbeing, but tired, stressed and overworked people rarely do their job to the best of their ability. It is in everyone’s interests they do not break down, writes Marie Le Conte
If there was one message you could get across to every MP today, what would you tell them? I know what mine would be: I would beg them to log off.
Once upon a time, summer recess was a point when we heard little from our elected representatives. They returned to their constituency for over a month, took time off and tended to local matters. For around six weeks every year, politics largely stopped.
Well, that is what I am told happened – I started writing about politics in 2015, and every July and August since then has been more eventful than usual. In 2015, it was the Labour leadership contest; in 2016, the fallout from the referendum.
