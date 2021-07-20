MPs are only human like the rest of us – they deserve to log off and take a proper break this summer

If there was one message you could get across to every MP today, what would you tell them? I know what mine would be: I would beg them to log off.

Once upon a time, summer recess was a point when we heard little from our elected representatives. They returned to their constituency for over a month, took time off and tended to local matters. For around six weeks every year, politics largely stopped.

Well, that is what I am told happened – I started writing about politics in 2015, and every July and August since then has been more eventful than usual. In 2015, it was the Labour leadership contest; in 2016, the fallout from the referendum.