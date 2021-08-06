There is nothing quite like a musical to raise your spirits

The best way to raise your spirits after the depressing events of the past year and a half? Go to a stonking noisy Broadway musical and start tapping your feet and singing along.

After months of sitting at home, I’ve been dancing in my seat twice in ten days – at Hairspray (playing at the London Coliseum) and Anything Goes (at the Barbican). Hairspray never fails to get me smiling, the music is brilliant and it was terrific to see so many young people at a venue that usually only attracts ageing opera buffs (like me).

Anything Goes was a non-stop blast of energy – faultless tap dancing, belting numbers and brilliant choreography. Set on an ocean liner, the interior of the Barbican looked spookily like one, with the tiers of seating jutting out like decks.