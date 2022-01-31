Tomorrow will mark one year since the unlawful military coup of February 2021 that stole our people’s freedom – denying us the opportunity to live in a safe and secure environment.

As Myanmar’s first ever minister for women, youth and children, I write this from a hideout in the jungle. With Covid-19 continuing to ravage the country and the military ruthlessly hunting anyone seen as a political threat, getting to an internet connection in safety is a challenge. My only access to the internet is via a solar panel, making my daily connection to the outside world weather permitting.

Since the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement, the military has attacked peaceful protesters in the streets of cities and townships across the country. The Tatmadaw has tortured, abused and murdered civilians, raided and shelled villages, and cut off vital medical, food and water supplies. More than 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter in camps for internally displaced persons. Over 1,000 innocent lives have been lost at the hands of the military, including 60 children.