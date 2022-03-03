Please welcome Nadine Dorries, the BBC’s new best friend

For someone who has been called the “culture war secretary” and who announced her arrival in the cabinet by attacking the BBC, Nadine Dorries cut a remarkably consensual figure in the Commons today, praising the bravery of British journalists – including those working for the BBC – in Ukraine.

She had come to parliament to make a statement about various cultural and sporting boycotts imposed on Russia in protest against the invasion. She didn’t have much to announce, because most of these decisions are being taken by independent cultural and sporting bodies, without the need for government action or even pressure.

Yesterday, she celebrated the non-availability of Russia Today, the Russian state propaganda channel, on British TV. The channel “is now down across Sky, Freeview and Freesat”, she said. “The Russian dictator will now find it harder to spread his disinformation and lies.”