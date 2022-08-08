Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Are some partisan newspapers harming our democracy?

As long as enough quarters of the press keep behaving like active political agents, there will be little impetus for politicians to willingly submit themselves to scrutiny, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 08 August 2022 16:53
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson has not been popular with the public for a long time now, and his supporters in both parliament and Fleet Street must reckon with that</p>

Boris Johnson has not been popular with the public for a long time now, and his supporters in both parliament and Fleet Street must reckon with that

(Getty)

On Sunday, cabinet minister Nadine Dorries tweeted about parliament’s Partygate probe, calling it a “witch hunt” and “the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster”. Rarely one for understatement, she said the investigation, conducted by a group of MPs, “will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs sitting on the committee, but on the processes of parliament and democracy itself”.

Fellow minister and MP-turned-peer Zac Goldsmith, meanwhile, called the probe “clearly rigged” and “an obscene abuse of power”. If only they would tell us how they really feel.

As a reminder, the investigation will be conducted by the Commons privileges committee, which is made up of seven MPs, including four Conservative ones. The House of Commons passed a motion in April asking for them to look into whether Boris Johnson had misled parliament over Partygate allegations.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in