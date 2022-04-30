I was astounded to see Neil Parish described thus in your report: “A champion of animal welfare causes…” (“How much influence does Parish have in parliament” 30 April).

Neil Parish has voted consistently in favour of the horrific badger cull. Not only that, he is a vociferous supporter of hunting, and wants to see the ban repealed. He regularly attends the Boxing Day meet of the Tiverton Foxhounds in the town square and shamelessly speaks in favour of the brutal activity. Watching pornography (allegedly) in the House of Commons, where you are paid to do your job, is grubby and disgusting, but in my book supporting and encouraging cruelty to animals is infinitely worse.

Penny Little