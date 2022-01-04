There are two ways in which 2022 can go. At best, Omicron will soon be remembered as the last variant of note, and this year will be the year we finally regain our freedom. At worst, another variant will come along and we will be forced indoors again, for the third year running.

These are two very different scenarios, but their logical endpoint is similar: in 2022, we should all aim to become slightly worse people. If this proves to be the end of the pandemic, we deserve to celebrate. After two years of painful self-discipline and dour restraint, the least we can do is let loose.

If, instead, we are facing another cycle of anxiety, restrictions and daily press conferences, we should be forgiven for no longer attempting to be our best selves. In short, whatever happens, we may as well go off the rails.