A

s the severity of the current phase of the Covid-19 pandemic abates, across the NHS and in the media, there has been much talk of waiting lists, recovery and restoring services. Despite everyone’s best endeavours over the past year, waiting times for operations, tests and hospital services have skyrocketed.

What has flown under the radar is how the pandemic has affected mental health services and, in particular, the far-reaching impact on children and young people. Responses to our latest survey of mental health trust leaders highlight an unacceptable reality that only a third are able to meet the current demand for children’s care and most of them are concerned about their ability to meet the anticipated demand within the next 12-18 months.

We must remember that national data trends over time show mental health services are reaching more children and young people than ever before. This reflects the welcome focus, investment and effort nationally and locally over recent years to improve access to these services; the mental health investment standard and the long term plan for mental health are significant developments. The mental health trusts that deliver them are doing all they can to make improvements with the staff and resources available.