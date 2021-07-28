EU pragmatism suggests Northern Ireland Brexit problems can be solved

The European Commission’s decision yesterday to pause its legal action against the UK is a welcome sign that, behind the rhetoric accusing Boris Johnson of diplomatic hooliganism, the EU is prepared to engage in pragmatic talks to solve the Northern Ireland trade problems.

Off the record, EU officials express their frustration with Johnson and David Frost, his chief negotiator, for pretending that it has come as a bolt from the blue to discover that the protocol they signed might have committed them to things to which they did not want to be committed. One was quoted by Politico last week as saying: “It would foster an atmosphere of compromise if the British could just stop being so disingenuous and, frankly, irritating at every turn.”

In my view, there has been a bit of play-acting on both sides. The EU side has been inflexible in interpreting the protocol, and has thrown up its hands in horror when the UK side pointed this out. Their response has been, in effect: “You signed it; you’ve got to stick to it.” But in fact, the protocbreol set up a mechanism – the joint committee – by which the detailed implementation would be negotiated, and it is the progress of those negotiations about which the UK side has complained.