Inside Westminster

Oliver Dowden’s resignation is worse news for Boris Johnson than the double by-election defeat

There is little confidence in Toryland that Johnson can recover; his departure looks only a matter of time, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 24 June 2022 11:01
Comments
<p>Today’s cabinet ministers might conclude that leaving Johnson in place for the time being serves their own interests</p>

Today’s cabinet ministers might conclude that leaving Johnson in place for the time being serves their own interests

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The resignation of Oliver Dowden as Conservative Party chair is more significant than the party’s double defeat in Thursday’s by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield. It matters because someone in the cabinet has finally had the courage to stand up to Boris Johnson.

Dowden is a mild-mannered, self-effacing figure who never looked happy waging culture war from Tory HQ and who hoped to become education secretary. He was an effective backroom operator in Downing Street under David Cameron. That this ultimate loyalist pointedly pledged his loyalty to his party rather than Johnson in his unexpected resignation letter speaks volumes.

If the 148 Tory backbenchers who voted against Johnson in this month’s confidence vote had held fire until after the by-elections, they could have ousted him next week. But the coup never was a coup; it was individuals making their own minds up, making Johnson’s loss of seven out of 10 Tory backbenchers all the more remarkable. Only 32 Tories need to change sides to bring him down.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in