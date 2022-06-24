The resignation of Oliver Dowden as Conservative Party chair is more significant than the party’s double defeat in Thursday’s by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield. It matters because someone in the cabinet has finally had the courage to stand up to Boris Johnson.

Dowden is a mild-mannered, self-effacing figure who never looked happy waging culture war from Tory HQ and who hoped to become education secretary. He was an effective backroom operator in Downing Street under David Cameron. That this ultimate loyalist pointedly pledged his loyalty to his party rather than Johnson in his unexpected resignation letter speaks volumes.

If the 148 Tory backbenchers who voted against Johnson in this month’s confidence vote had held fire until after the by-elections, they could have ousted him next week. But the coup never was a coup; it was individuals making their own minds up, making Johnson’s loss of seven out of 10 Tory backbenchers all the more remarkable. Only 32 Tories need to change sides to bring him down.