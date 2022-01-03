Here’s a weird new thing – “Omicron envy”. I’ve got it and I suspect some of you may have it too. I’m talking about those of us who feel fit and well enough to withstand the new variant and are slightly miffed that we haven’t managed to catch a nice mild dose of it by now.

As a freelancer who was off work anyway over the festive break, it could have tied in nicely with staying home and doing sod all. As it happened, I was also recovering from a spine operation and already in bed for hours on end, so it would have been convenient to have killed two birds with one stone.

But so far, I have remained Covid (in whatever variety) free. Despite knowing loads of people who have had the thing twice by now, my lateral flow tests have so far all proved negative, and I’ve almost forgotten what it’s like to have a cold.