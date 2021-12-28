I had an operation about 10 days ago, a full on, general anaesthetic, buttock-revealing gown and sexy surgical support tights number. I haven’t had many medical procedures in my life, just a bog standard appendectomy when I was 15 and wagging school with a vague “tummy ache”, which the doctor took far more seriously than I did.

This was followed by a more alarming, “just before Christmas” tonsillectomy when I was 18. An op which resulted in a 3am dash back to the hospital just days after being discharged, due to a small haemorrhage. My mother drove her little orange mini through amber lights, swearing all the way to Blackpool Vic, whilst I bled into one of the “good towels” from the airing cupboard.

I was put in the children’s ward and due to coughing up clots of blood, had forgotten to pack my makeup bag. Consequently, when my rather more grown-up boyfriend came to visit me, he walked straight past my bed.