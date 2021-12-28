After an operation, I’m in uncharacteristic floods of tears over ‘Love Actually’

Tuesday 28 December 2021 09:43
Comments
<p>Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually, 2003</p>

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually, 2003

(Moviestore/Shutterstock)

I had an operation about 10 days ago, a full on, general anaesthetic, buttock-revealing gown and sexy surgical support tights number. I haven’t had many medical procedures in my life, just a bog standard appendectomy when I was 15 and wagging school with a vague “tummy ache”, which the doctor took far more seriously than I did.

This was followed by a more alarming, “just before Christmas” tonsillectomy when I was 18. An op which resulted in a 3am dash back to the hospital just days after being discharged, due to a small haemorrhage. My mother drove her little orange mini through amber lights, swearing all the way to Blackpool Vic, whilst I bled into one of the “good towels” from the airing cupboard.

I was put in the children’s ward and due to coughing up clots of blood, had forgotten to pack my makeup bag. Consequently, when my rather more grown-up boyfriend came to visit me, he walked straight past my bed.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in