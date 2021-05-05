I

magine having no words or language to describe common experiences such as the pleasure of drinking or eating, almost unimaginable but that’s where we are with female sexual pleasure.

New research reveals that only 20 per cent of women report an orgasm from penetration alone. The survey of 4,000 American women explores the techniques women use to make penetrative sex more enjoyable.

Some of the names given to these techniques haven’t existed up to now. Having the vocabulary to describe the detail of positions and techniques for sex is crucial in not only sharing knowledge but enhancing this type of sexual pleasure.