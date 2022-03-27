Like everyone watching the news over the last month, I have been deeply moved by scenes of refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine, and the destruction visited upon Ukrainian towns and cities.

As someone who has worked with refugees all my life, such images are unfortunately not unfamiliar to me. The biggest surprise, however, has been how such appalling events are reported.

Not long ago, refugees from countries like Iraq and Syria were attempting to cross the English Channel live on British television. This dehumanising spectacle was accompanied by senior politicians competing for who could sound “‘toughest” in the face of this “threat”.