We do not yet know if Boris Johnson will receive a penalty notice for breaking lockdown law. The Metropolitan Police announced this morning: “We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.” So the first notices can only be issued today at the earliest.

The prime minister’s office has undertaken to make a public announcement if he does receive a notice, so we will know soon enough how serious this is for him. But there is a big difference between Johnson being found to have broken the law – and not.

If he does receive a notice, that would be unprecedented. Tony Blair was interviewed by police, but as a witness rather than a suspected offender, in a case for which there was never enough evidence to warrant investigation. Winston Churchill’s tax debts were cleared in a personal deal with Richard Hopkins, the chairman of the Inland Revenue, that could never have been struck today. But no prime minister has ever been found to have broken the law.