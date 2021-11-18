At once heart-rending and alarming, the numbers of would-be asylum seekers and migrants camped out in the Belarus forests in the hope of crossing into Poland has to be one of the more bizarre sights in all the 30 years since the end of the Cold War.

It is heart-rending because of the obvious desperation of people led to believe they had a safe route to a better life in the European Union, then left essentially to fend for themselves in the wintry wilds. But it is alarming because it has produced just the sort of incendiary, highly unpredictable, set of circumstances that, unless quickly defused, could escalate into conflict. Perhaps with one eye on this, authorities in Belarus are now said to have cleared the main camps where people had gathered. State media said they had been moved to a location away from the border.

In the first week or two the crisis was presented by politicians as primarily humanitarian – which, of course, it was. But that presentation also seemed to reflect a deliberate effort to play down its wider implications in the hope that it could be solved at the purely humanitarian level, too. Now that this has not happened, two distinct schools of thought have emerged as to what lies behind it.