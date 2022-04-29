The rise in attacks on women and girls is, in my opinion, being fuelled by internet pornography. Sexual violence has always existed, but the level of extreme content available at the touch of a finger seems to me the driving reason behind this crisis.

It’s difficult in a free society to censure, but some things simply cannot be tolerated (child pornography, for example). So can we not block certain content with the co-operation of the providers?

Young boys are being introduced to sex online with a potentially worrying level of depravity. These children are tomorrow’s adults. Do we want to see this worrying trend of violence, harassment and debasement increasing generation upon generation?