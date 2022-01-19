The news that Prince Harry has graciously offered to pay the police for use of their specialist protection team has inevitably created yet another social dividing line. It’s becoming one of life’s great rules: You can either be with Team Sussex or you can be against them.

The outrage on both sides of this debate have been explosive, one side questioning his audacity to judicially review the Home Office’s decision, denying him the use of police protection and the other spreading conspiracy theories about the plot to weaken his security on purpose for some nefarious reason.

The utter nonsense that circulates about brand Sussex is dizzying. There is no deep state conspiracy against the sixth in line to the throne. There seems to be a straightforward principle here, as far as the state is concerned he is no longer relevant, having chosen to step back from his official duties. That is the brutality of public life, and how constitutional monarchies work.