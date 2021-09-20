I’ve been touring for years – I was touring when hotels didn’t have en-suite bathrooms, and inevitably you’d be sharing a bathroom “down the corridor” with a lorry driver who had been constipated since he left Inverness 10 days ago, but thanks to a late-night curry has finally managed to get things moving, minutes before your morning wee.

I was touring when people did nothing but smoke in hotels rooms; when everything was covered in cigarette burns and the landlady dropped fag ash on your fried eggs.

I’ve toured when my career has been hitting the highs – think spas and indoor pools, tempting bottles of good wine casually left in your room, complete with a handy bottle opener and cupboards full of fancy snacks. And I’ve toured when bums on seats have been thin on the ground and I couldn’t really afford breakfast if it wasn’t included.