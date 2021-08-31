A few weeks ago, my friend, an environmentalist, approached me to discuss an idea circulating in “green” circles: that the best way to pay for the mouthwatering sums required for a rapid conversion to a zero-carbon economy is through “green QE” – or quantitative easing.

I hated to be negative since I share the same objective, but I had to point out that the big idea currently under discussion amongst central bankers is the opposite: how best to phase out the large-scale purchase of government bonds – which is the basis of QE. The days of QE as a magic money tree to finance governments are numbered.

The balance sheets of central banks are mysteries even to clever people who are paid large sums to interpret the financial positions of large companies. Who in the real world is bothered that, within the last two years, the American Federal Reserve has doubled – to $8tn (£5.8tn) – the value of government bonds sitting on its balance sheet? (The Bank of England has around £1tn).