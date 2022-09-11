The past 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign have seen extraordinary change in the UK economy, but even larger changes in that of the world as a whole. This time of national mourning is an opportunity for reflection, but it is also a chance to think about the next 70 years and what they might hold.

The story of the UK economy since the Second World War has been told so many times that it is just worth noting the key features. The narrower economic issues include the decline of manufacturing, the long shadow of the massive debts accumulated during the war, the transformation to a service economy, the end of empire and the entry to and exit from the European Union, and so on.

The rise in life expectancy, the growth of the numbers of women in the workforce, the advance of higher education and social attitudes more generally, make up wider socioeconomic changes.