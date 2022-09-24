It is funny, really, that you do not get to choose what sticks in your memory. A lot has happened in the past week or two, most of it unprecedented, or at least never witnessed by anyone whose age isn’t nearing three figures.

Before yesterday’s mini-Budget there was pomp and grandeur and scenes that felt like they belonged in a different century. As people have been repeating, almost like a mantra, observing the Queen’s funeral felt acutely like living through a piece of history. What will we remember in decades to come? What will we tell our younger colleagues and our grandchildren?

I worry I will always think of my cervix. I had a smear test a few days ago and I went in and partially undressed and lied down on the bed, legs spread and knees raised. It took a moment for the nurse to come in through the curtain and, when she did, she said: “Oh I’ve just seen the Queen’s coffin on the telly, made me cry!”