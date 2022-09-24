Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What will we remember of this past week in decades to come? For me, it’s personal

Small, stupid, absurd, funny human moments are important – they’re what we’re made of, writes Marie Le Conte

Saturday 24 September 2022 10:39
Comments
<p>There was pomp and grandeur and scenes that felt like they belonged in a different century</p>

There was pomp and grandeur and scenes that felt like they belonged in a different century

(Getty Images)

It is funny, really, that you do not get to choose what sticks in your memory. A lot has happened in the past week or two, most of it unprecedented, or at least never witnessed by anyone whose age isn’t nearing three figures.

Before yesterday’s mini-Budget there was pomp and grandeur and scenes that felt like they belonged in a different century. As people have been repeating, almost like a mantra, observing the Queen’s funeral felt acutely like living through a piece of history. What will we remember in decades to come? What will we tell our younger colleagues and our grandchildren?

I worry I will always think of my cervix. I had a smear test a few days ago and I went in and partially undressed and lied down on the bed, legs spread and knees raised. It took a moment for the nurse to come in through the curtain and, when she did, she said: “Oh I’ve just seen the Queen’s coffin on the telly, made me cry!”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in