In the 21st century, to be an outstanding constitutional monarch sounds a pretty dry and dusty ambition. It’s not a role that trades on celebrity or fashion. It’s based in the complex understandings of our unwritten constitution, not some catchy mission statement.

It was this serious and undramatic role that the Queen played superbly over her long reign and which gave her experienced authority, and substantial influence, in the governance of the United Kingdom. She appeared to understand innately the limits on her powers in a sophisticated democracy; to appreciate that to reign, but not to rule, lends the strength of continuity.

The head of state need not be the head of government to have a significant role in our constitution and, in the case of the Queen, I saw this at first hand both as the leader of the House of Lords and as a member of the Privy Council.