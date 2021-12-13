Has the time come when Britain can talk about the future of the most central feature of the British constitution – the monarchy? Almost every effort to open this discussion hits the brick wall of the extraordinary affection the nation has for the Queen. I can testify as a minister for eight years at the Foreign Office the respect, indeed the love or veneration, that the Queen enjoys worldwide. But the monarch is not the monarchy. The question of the future of the monarchy can not be put off much longer.

The Queen’s accelerating frailty since the death of her husband Prince Philip is clear for all to see. She was unable to attend the Cenotaph ceremony. She no longer rides. She needs a stick. Public appearances are off until well into 2022. She accepted the new Swiss ambassador’s credentials over Zoom. She looks drawn and tired in rare photographs.

At some stage her frailty will become a public question. She has two big questions to consider.