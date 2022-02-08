This year marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and regardless of whether you’re a royalist or not, no one can deny the woman is a grafter. And don’t give me any of that: “I’d be a grafter too, if it meant sitting around on a throne all day, eating swans with a crown on my head”. Most of us couldn’t hack wearing the crown for more than 20 minutes. “It’s too heavy, can’t I just have a baseball bat with a few diamonds stuck on it instead?”

Whilst the Queen celebrates 70 years of dutiful service, 2022 marks my 40th year in show business as a solo stand-up. This means it’s my ruby anniversary and I might buy myself something red to celebrate, I fancy jewellery, but a lipstick will do.

There are no definitive dates, all I recall is that in 1982, I came down to London from Manchester, anorexic and with a collection of self-written punk poems (thank you Dr John Cooper Clarke, I owe you everything and I love you). Once settled in a miserable bedsit, I answered an ad in the back of The Stage for novelty acts required for an evening of “new wave comedy”, in a pub in Wimbledon.