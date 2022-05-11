The drama that accompanies even the slightest change in the Queen’s schedule is over the top. She has mobility issues and would rather not traipse down to parliament to deliver a speech. Fair enough. After all her years of service, she’s allowed a sick day. Besides, there’s quite a lot to digest in the actual speech.

It’s of course the monarch’s constitutional responsibility to let her all know what “her” government is planning for the next session, but as a side point, it’s rather refreshing to be able to see the handover to the next generation happening before our eyes.

We’re going to have to get used to the change. And if this were a corporate job, we’d have meticulous succession planning. It wouldn’t be odd at all to have the next person prepared for what’s to come with training, introductions and sitting in the big chair once in a while.