Some day in the future, the Great Resignation will become the Great Scramble for Jobs, but not for a while yet. As unemployment continues to fall across the developed world, wise employers should figure out how to attract and retain talent.

The labour shortage is particularly acute in the UK, with unemployment at 3.6 per cent. In the US, there was a climb in unemployment in August from 3.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent, but that was partly because of the annual wave of new entrants into the job market, as young people started out on their careers. In July, UK unemployment was at a 50-year low.

In Europe, rates are higher overall, at 6.6 per cent in the Eurozone and 6 per cent in the EU as a whole, though rates vary enormously across the bloc, from 2.3 per cent in the Czech Republic to 12.6 per cent in Spain.