One of the greatest public health achievements has been the significant reduction in UK rates of smoking. Some 6.6 million people or 13.3 per cent of the population were smokers in 2021, the lowest proportion of the population on record. This has been achieved by using a policy combination of carrot and stick – restricting where smoking is permitted and providing support for those that want to abstain.

Nicotine has proved to be one of the most addictive drugs that humans are exposed to. Two thirds of people who try a cigarette once go on to develop a habit. Reducing the number of people who smoke is the single biggest intervention provided that can improve the nation’s health. There won’t be many people in 2022 who aren’t aware of the risks and harms caused by smoking.

Of course, there is a time lag between falling rates of smoking and any benefits to the nation’s health. Two hundred people a day in England die as a result of smoking, and it will take some time before we see a fall in smoking-related mortality due to the legacy of the large numbers of those who smoked in past decades.