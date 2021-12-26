2021 was the year when sport realised it had been deluding itself in believing that racism was history.

Cricket is still reeling from the chilling testimony of Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq about the racism he suffered. The latest casualty appears to be popular cricket commentator David Lloyd who left Sky recently. There has been speculation that this may have been triggered by the racist remarks Lloyd made in 2020 about Asians. It was, perhaps, felt that he had to go despite the fact that Rafiq had accepted his apology for the comments.

But more significant is that prominent former players have now taken the discussion on race to a new level, arguing that we need to go beyond sport and consider the history that has shaped our society.