This week marks six months since the Taliban took Kabul. For those fleeing my homeland, the situation grows more difficult by the day. The Nationality and Borders Bill will erode their rights. If it was in place when I sought asylum – I wouldn’t be here today.

I fled Afghanistan at the age of 16 after my father died as a result of months of torture by the Taliban. My brother and I put our fate in the hands of a smuggler who promised to get us to safety. We left my grieving mother behind.

The journey was torturous – we shared a lorry with 70 other people, all taking turns to share a hole the size of a pin to breathe through. We were beaten by police in Turkey. I travelled barefoot, with no coat or jumper in the winter, and slept rough for almost eight months.