There’s so such thing as a ‘low-stakes reshuffle’ – it always has the potential to start a war

here is so such thing as a low-stakes reshuffle. Even if one is done in peacetime, it will always have the potential to start a war. After all, some degree of power is what the majority of MPs seek, and they will not take kindly to being demoted or ignored.

They are also about more than mere individuals; even if a backbencher knows they have no hope of getting promoted, they will still have strong views on what their leadership should be doing. By appointing new faces to their frontbench, said leaders are forced toreveal their hand, and rarely please everyone in doing so.

This may be why Westminster has been home to much smoke and no fire for the past few months; despite persistent rumours of an impending reshuffle, No 10 is yet to take the plunge. It isn’t hard to see why.