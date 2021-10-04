When Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were arguing over how to fund a £36bn boost for health and social care, the chancellor formed an unlikely alliance with Jeremy Hunt, whom Johnson unwisely refused to recall to the cabinet last month. He wrongly still sees Hunt as an enemy because he made it to the run-off against him in the 2019 Tory leadership contest.

Johnson would have carried on borrowing but Sunak insisted on a tax rise to draw a line under the borrowing spree during the Covid-19 pandemic and begin restoring the Tories’ credentials on fiscal responsibility. After looking at the opinion polls, Johnson opted for a straight rise in national insurance contributions. Sunak, however, spoke approvingly in private discussions about Hunt’s call for an earmarked health and social care levy. He won the argument.

The prime minister and chancellor are inevitably putting on a united front here at the Tory conference in Manchester. Sunak paid tribute to “my friend, our leader” but the tensions between them are palpable. Earlier today, Sunak dismissed as an old joke his quip that he wanted to take away Johnson’s credit card. Johnson recently joked about demoting Sunak to health secretary after he challenged Johnson to relax foreign travel restrictions. They were both half-joking, but that means they were also half-serious.