Everyone agrees that something needs to be done about housing in this country. However, when answers are presented, the same people roundly reject the proposed solutions. This week, the planning bill – a contentious bit of policy – had its resolve weakened by a backbench rebellion.

The government proposed setting firm house building targets for councils to meet local need. The number would be calculated using a formula to account for growing populations and local changes, providing much needed clarity on how to create the infrastructure required for the next generation of voters.

But possibly as many as a 100 Nimby MPs have decided they’re not interested in progress and would rather rebel against sensible legislation that would help increase the supply of new homes that people are crying out for. So now the government has granted more “flexibility” in terms of how to meet that target – which sounds like code for giving in.