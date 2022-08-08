Just a few weeks ago, the UK was hit with record high temperatures that experts had not projected for us to reach until 2050. Yet, despite this, we’ve seen nothing but record low levels of ambition from Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak when it comes to climate action

We’re nearly a month into the leadership content, and yet climate policy has barely featured, getting only two minutes of airtime in the TV debate. Instead, the speeches of both remaining candidates have been littered with talk of tax breaks for the very people destroying our planet and “culture war” discussions straight out of a sixth form politics class.

Looking at the climate credentials of both candidates makes for rather dismal reading, and their lack of tangible climate commitments somehow manages to make this even worse.