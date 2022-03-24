Rishi Sunak’s headache the day after he thought it had gone so well

Rishi Sunak had a rough day after the day before. He was asked about his father-in-law’s company’s operations in Russia, the definition of a woman and the kinds of bread his family eats. And also the hardship being suffered by people on benefits and the state pension.

It was a change of mood from the cheerfulness with which he delivered the spring statement yesterday. Towards the end of his speech, after he had announced what he clearly thought were the two brilliant political strikes – cancelling most of the national insurance rise this year and promising a tax cut in 2024 – he couldn’t suppress a triumphant smile.

It wasn’t long after he had sat down, to be patted on the shoulder unconvincingly by the prime minister, however, that journalists found the page in the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that said the drop in average disposable income this coming financial year would be the biggest since the war.