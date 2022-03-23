Rishi Sunak is right. In recent days, in anticipation of the spring statement, he laid out the extent of the economic challenge and told us that he can’t solve every problem – and it’s true. Despite this, the expectation remained high; with demands to help one group or another continuing to get louder and more desperate by the day.

His speech today was certainly a reminder that his pandemic largesse is over. Even some usually-supportive backbenchers wondered when the chancellor sat down, “is this it”?

A temporary 5p off fuel duty, VAT off renewables and a raise in the national insurance payment threshold was part of a smattering of help he offered to increasingly worried families.