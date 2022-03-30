So what if Rishi Sunak isn’t short of a bob or two? In most other walks of life, high financial reward usually puts you at the top of the tree. It’s one way we measure value and success in society.

But in politics, wealth is a weakness, one that casts a shadow over all decision making. No matter the situation, he is increasingly seen through the prism of his riches, which will now be exploited by his rivals and the opposition.

Last week’s spring statement brought a brutal set of headlines. Nearly every group imaginable rounded on Rishi for not doing enough to support those facing a serious cost of living crisis. He’s been labelled as unfeeling because he, personally, won’t feel the pinch. And thanks to a badly thought-through photo opportunity that saw him filling up a car that wasn’t his, he risks trying to overcompensate.