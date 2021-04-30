The best way to chase my youth? A new pair of roller skates at 42

I

have just bought myself a pair of new roller skates. I am 42 years old. They are black boots, so are therefore a little chic (I tell myself) and there are proper roller skates on the base, four wheels in two pairs, rather than “in-line” – I know my limits. Or do I?

Between the ages of nine and 12 you would have a fight on your hands if you tried to remove my blue and yellow roller boots from my feet. I spent many happy hours pushing and gliding around the neighbourhood without a thought for potential injury – no helmet, no knee-pads.

I tackled downward hills with ease and style (I imagined). I very rarely had to grab a lamp-post to stop myself from falling. Only three cars in my street were damaged as a result of performing an emergency stop.