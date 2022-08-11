The Russia-Ukraine conflict is spreading – but not how most expected

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered fears not only that it might not survive as a nation state, but that the conflict could spread. Especially in East and Central Europe, there was understandable apprehension that Russia would not stop at Ukraine, but could forge westwards to challenge the post-Cold War advance of Nato.

In the early stages of the war, the US and its European allies seemed cautious about military support for Ukraine – for fear, it was said, of provoking Russia. They acknowledged that, as a sovereign state, Ukraine was entitled to call for outside support in its defence, but there were clear divisions within the Western alliance about what form that support should take and how it should be delivered.

The Baltic States and Poland were – and remain – more assertive, partly in the belief that they could be next in Russia’s sights. While the UK acted as their cheerleader,France, Germany and the US were more reluctant. The last thing that the US, or indeed Nato itself wanted to do, was to invite Russia to treat the war as a contest with Nato. That has not, of course, prevented Russia from describing the conflict in its latter stages as a “proxy war” being waged by Nato.