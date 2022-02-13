We should hope against hope that Russia will not invade Ukraine, but we must be realistic that it may do so. If it does, there will be great human costs, and massive political consequences. Others can comment better about these. Here, let us focus on what this might mean for the world economy. What can we sensibly say?

The starting point is that both Russia and Ukraine are quite small economies, despite the fact that Russia controls the largest landmass in the world and Ukraine the largest landmass (aside from Russia) in Europe. According to the World Bank, in 2020, Russia’s GDP was roughly $1,500bn. Ukraine’s GDP was one-tenth of that, at $150bn. Global GDP was $85,000bn, so together they generate about 2 per cent of the world’s output. Seen through that lens, the direct impact of whatever happens should barely register on the rest of the world.

However, there are such complex links in the world economy that this simple, and apparently comforting, calculation does not hold. Remember the damage to global supply chains when the container ship Ever Given ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal last March? Russia is disproportionately important as the world’s largest exporter of gas and the third largest producer of oil and oil products. Ukraine matters as a food producer, particularly of grains. It is the world’s fifth largest exporter of wheat and of corn, and the sixth largest of barley.