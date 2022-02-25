Russia has invaded Ukraine – so what now?

So it has happened – the Russian Federation announced war against Ukraine and started full-scale military operations. In other terms, President Vladimir Putin has just declared a fratricide on Ukraine.

Moscow officially announced a "special military operation" to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine. In the Kremlin’s own words, this represents a legitimate defensive war aimed at avoiding a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Donbas. All of which, of course, is state-fabricated propaganda giving Moscow a convenient pretext to invade Ukraine once again.

The reality, however, is quite different than how Moscow presents it: there is now a large-scale conventional war in Europe. Russian artillery and airstrikes are for now concentrating on destroying key Ukrainian command and control military assets and civilian infrastructure in major urban centres. Columns of Russian troops and heavy equipment have also been moved in force into Ukrainian territory to prepare for a next phase.