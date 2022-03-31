Russia is as scared of the prospect of a third world war as we are

The war in Ukraine seems to have reached a turning point, though precisely which way it will turn is hard to tell, for the moment. In words, at least, most of the turning is being done by Russia – with a move away from the capital, Kyiv, back to a focus on the east.

Ukraine, on the other hand, reports no let-up in air strikes, and scant evidence of any Russian troop movements, save to replenish and regroup. It sees Russia’s agreement to Turkey-brokered talks as merely an attempt to buy time.

Yet there does seem to be some evidence of a change. US reports say Russia is indeed starting to move its troops away from Kyiv. Russians have left the Chernobyl nuclear power station, an early trophy. An evacuation has been agreed for those remaining in the ruined port of Mariupol, while the atmosphere in Kyiv seems to have lightened, with cafes reopening and buskers making their tentative way back onto the streets.