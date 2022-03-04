Last week, The Times reported that Robin Walker, the new-ish schools minister, has commissioned the development of a “new model curriculum” for history for 4 to 14-year-olds. He wants to move schools away from endlessly teaching the Tudors and 20th Century European history and onto something broader and more diverse, he said.

“This is about the range of opportunities there are within the curriculum to teach world history and the relevance of that to modern Britain,” Walker said. “Do we want people to learn about the Tudors and the Second World War? Yes, absolutely. But we want to do it in a context of understanding the world and understanding Britain’s place in the world.

“I don’t think you can do that by [doing] what happened for quite a period of time in too many schools — focusing on 20th century European history again and again and again. I want to see a well-sequenced and broad curriculum, building a common knowledge among students, both of the established canon of history but also a more global perspective. If we can get that right, we will have something which is going to be relevant to more students.”