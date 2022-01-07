If you want to get a really good sense of a school, talk to the receptionist before you speak to anyone else. If they’re happy, welcoming and organised, then you’re likely visiting a place where the kids and the teachers are getting along pretty well in the classroom, too.

This is one of the things I learnt from nearly a decade and half visiting schools as a journalist. Similarly, if you get a chance to speak to them, the caretakers and lunchtime supervisors normally have a pretty good idea if the head is doing a good job.

The reason their insight is often reliable is because support staff are the glue that holds a school together. Without their invaluable work – and their collective institutional memory – a school can quickly come unstuck.