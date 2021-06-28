No one really thinks about older men – they’re just there, aren’t they? In the background, being slightly annoying, holding the queue up in the supermarket, coming home with the “wrong tomatoes”.

No one writes articles about them – about how they feel, what they should wear and whether they should have their ear hair lasered, or their noses waxed. They don’t have any buzzwords to describe them – they’re not peri-menopausal, menopausal or post-menopausal, they’re just “older men”: not “old-old”, not shuffling ever closer to death; just older than we can really be bothered with.

Some might be retired, some are powerful and some never made it – but emotionally, they are a complete mystery.