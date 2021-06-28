It’s rare to see older men displaying their flaws on screen – it’s women who get all the scrutiny
No one writes articles about them – about how they feel, what they should wear and whether they should have their ear hair lasered or their noses waxed, writes Jenny Eclair
No one really thinks about older men – they’re just there, aren’t they? In the background, being slightly annoying, holding the queue up in the supermarket, coming home with the “wrong tomatoes”.
No one writes articles about them – about how they feel, what they should wear and whether they should have their ear hair lasered, or their noses waxed. They don’t have any buzzwords to describe them – they’re not peri-menopausal, menopausal or post-menopausal, they’re just “older men”: not “old-old”, not shuffling ever closer to death; just older than we can really be bothered with.
Some might be retired, some are powerful and some never made it – but emotionally, they are a complete mystery.
