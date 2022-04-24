Sir Keir Starmer finally looks like a prime minister-in-waiting

Interviewed on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir Starmer was asked repeatedly why he made three interventions about the Downing Street parties in parliament last week, rather than the cost of living crisis. Similarly, Conservative ministers and MPs, including Boris Johnson, accuse Sir Keir of playing party politics rather than focusing on the “big issues”, like the economy and the war in Ukraine.

Yet the Labour leader was right to prioritise the important matter of standards in public life when Boris Johnson has the unwanted labels of being the first sitting prime minister to be fined for breaking the law and to face a Commons inquiry into whether he misled parliament. Sir Keir and his MPs are under no illusions that living standards are a more immediate concern for millions of people. It is hardly the case that Labour is dodging the economy. It has drawn level with the Tories on the issue and on Sunday called for an emergency Budget, outlining five proposals for one.

Of course, any opposition would exploit a controversy like Partygate for all its worth. It doesn’t take long to imagine how the Tories and their newspaper cheerleaders would react if the parties during lockdown had taken place under a Labour government. Sir Keir has not missed this open goal, as some of his predecessors might have done. In three strong, statesmanlike performances in the Commons last week, he passed the test of looking like a prime minister-in-waiting for the first time.