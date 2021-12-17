Seeing ‘Johnhannes’ on Strictly gives me the perfect Christmas glow

The British electorate has made two excellent decisions in the past week or so. One was letting Boris Johnson know – at least for the people of north Shropshire – enough is enough, as they turned a seat that’s been true blue for 200 years to a lovely Lib Dem orange.

The other was ensuring that Strictly Come Dancing partners John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made it all the way to the show’s final this weekend.

To say both these marvellous events bring me joy is an understatement. But let me concentrate for a moment on the dancing, because that is always a more profound and eternal pleasure than obsessively trying to analyse the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party we currently call her majesty’s government on Twitter.