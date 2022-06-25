Allow me to offer some insight into the current state of affairs at British Airways: at ground level, it’s the same as it has been for the past 24 months. That, in itself, is the problem. Yes, the headline acts have changed, a new CEO has come in and there has been a reshuffle at management level, but no efforts have been made to address the gaping holes in the morale of their staff.

It is all black and white for members of the GMB union. The 10 per cent of wages snatched away from staff at the start of the pandemic has yet to be restored. Similarly, there has been little in the way of reconciliation between those affected by Willie Walsh’s ‘fire and re-hire’ policy, and the management who oversaw it. The general sense of confusion over who is on what contract seems only to worsen by the day and if you add in the impending sense of doom felt by many in this nation following record-high inflation and crisis after crisis, you arrive at boiling point: 95 per cent of union members voting for strike action.

What this presents, in my view, is a wonderful opportunity for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to sit back, relax (perhaps exert themselves as far as changing their airline for their respective summer trips away – I hear Ryanair are flying to Spain for as little as £9.99!) and wait for it to all blow over.