When Sue Gray was in charge of government ethics, she was known in Whitehall as “the grim executioner” and “the witchfinder general”. She’s a reclusive figure who likes to remain in the shadows, although former colleagues recall she was a karaoke star at Cabinet Office staff parties – well before lockdown, of course. Ministers described her as “the most powerful person the public has never heard of”.

Now everyone has heard of her, or soon will have. And everyone is “waiting for Sue Gray”, which became the most used phrase at Westminster this week. Tory backbenchers. The cabinet. The Metropolitan Police. Above all, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday put his fate in the hands of the senior civil servant investigating “partygate”.

Yet Johnson knew precisely what he was doing. Although Gray has a deservedly fearless reputation, senior Whitehall figures insist she will assemble the facts rather than pass judgment on her political and civil service masters. Her previous sleaze inquiries cost Tory cabinet ministers Damian Green, Andrew Mitchell and Liam Fox their jobs, but in each case she reported to... the prime minister. Now she finds herself in the unprecedented position of reporting to the PM about the PM, as well as the cabinet secretary Simon Case, who recused himself from leading the inquiry because a quiz was held in his office.