It’s high time the UK government pursued justice for the Syrian people

On Thursday, in the first trial of its kind worldwide, a German court convicted the most high-ranking Syrian officer yet of crimes against humanity. Anwar Raslan was found guilty of overseeing the torture of 4,000 people, which resulted 27 deaths (which he denies). It was a painstaking two-year investigative process that culminated with a life sentence, and a landmark and rare victory for torture survivors.

It was dubbed by the UK special representative for Syria as “historic” and “a step towards justice and accountability for the Syrian people”. The British ambassador to Germany herself tweeted that the UK advocates for “the consistent prosecution of war crimes under criminal law”.

And so, if this is how the UK feels, why aren’t we doing more? Why are we effectively reduced to applauding other states’ efforts from the sidelines?